The Franklin County Commission have awarded a bid to construct the new Road Department Administrative Building.
There were four companies bidding for the work, with bids ranging from over 416 thousand dollars to just over 321 thousand dollars.
The winning bid was Storm Construction, who had the lowest bid at 321,465 dollars.
The company will now construct a new 2280 square foot building at the Road Department that will provide office space as well as space for mosquito control which currently operates out of an old 12 by 12 building at the road camp.
There were some concerns that there would not be enough money for the construction because of the drop in gas tax collections this year, but the county finance office said the road camp has received a 200 thousand dollar reimbursement from FEMA which will help cover the costs.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment