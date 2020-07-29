07.29.2020 Franklin County COVID-19 Update

Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Franklin County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text FranklinCV19 to 888777.
What you’ll find in today’s update:
§ Franklin County COVID-19 Profile Report 07/29/2020. (Attached)
§ Updated County Health Department Message
§ Florida Department of Health Public Health Advisory (Attached)
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Question: How do you know if your community is moving toward a COVID-19 downward trend?
Answer: We look at the weekly positivity percentage. You want the positivity percentage to be as low as possible. This is important because a surge of new cases can increase exposure in the community. Our goal is to keep our vulnerable populations safe and aim for less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days. We will share the new positivity percentage every Friday. The percent is based on the number of people who test positive in a week divided by all the people tested that week, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
Question: How do you know if your community is moving toward a COVID-19 downward trend?
Answer: We look at the weekly positivity percentage. You want the positivity percentage to be as low as possible. This is important because a surge of new cases can increase exposure in the community. Our goal is to keep our vulnerable populations safe and aim for less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days. We will share the new positivity percentage every Friday. The percent is based on the number of people who test positive in a week divided by all the people tested that week, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
For Franklin:
July 10-16 was 4.4% (27 positive/608 total tests)
July 17-23 was 6.8% (31 positive/459 total tests)
July 10-16 was 4.4% (27 positive/608 total tests)
July 17-23 was 6.8% (31 positive/459 total tests)
For Gulf:
July 10-16 was 7.3% (43 positive/591 total tests)
July 17-23 was 20.6% (113 positive/548 total tests)
July 10-16 was 7.3% (43 positive/591 total tests)
July 17-23 was 20.6% (113 positive/548 total tests)
*July 24-31 data will be available on the Friday briefing.
How can I help my community bring the positive percentage down? Follow CDC guidance. Social Distance! Please wear masks in places where social distancing cannot be maintained. Wash your hands frequently. Disinfect surfaces. Stay home when ill.
How can I help my community bring the positive percentage down? Follow CDC guidance. Social Distance! Please wear masks in places where social distancing cannot be maintained. Wash your hands frequently. Disinfect surfaces. Stay home when ill.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:00pm today:
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
2,434
How many negative tests we have
2,327
How many positive tests we have
103
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
3,205
How many negative tests we have
2,913
How many positive tests we have
286
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay inID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
DT Simmons
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Franklin & Gulf County
139 12th Street,
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
Office Phone | Franklin County: (850) 653-2111 ext. 6019 | Gulf County: (850) 227-1276 ext. 6127 |Mobile Phone: (850) 247-9032
#HealthiestWeightFL
Email: Deanna.Simmons@
flhealth.gov
Website: http://gulf.
floridahealth.gov
07.29.2020 Franklin County COVID-19 Update by manager2738 on Scribd
07.29.2020 Franklin County COVID-19 Profile by manager2738 on Scribd
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment