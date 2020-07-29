There have now been more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County.
On Wednesday the health department reported that the number of cases in Franklin County rose from 95 to 103.
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 0 to 85; 58 are women, 42 are men, two are not county residents.
There was one case with no data.
There have been four cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization and one death.
There are now 286 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gulf County.
In Gulf County the ages range from 1 year old to 89 with 121 men and 156 women; 9 are non-residents.
Eighteen Gulf County cases have required hospital stays.
Their have been no COVID related deaths in Gulf county.
Health officials are urging everyone to do everything they can to slow the spread of the virus by wearing masks and social distancing.
