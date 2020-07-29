Gulf County Chamber of Commerce member Spotlight

An Emergency Declaration of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida; recognizing the National, State and Local State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic; requiring the use of facial covering or mask in public settings within the city limits of Port St. Joe, Florida where CDC social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to the powers conferred by Section 252.38 Florida Statues and the Charter of the City of Port St. Joe, be it declared by the City Commission of the City of Port Sy. Joe, Florida that:
1. Every person over the age of six (6) who is in a public space within the City limits of Port St. Joe, Florida is required to wear facial covering (mask) when not able to engage in social distancing guidelines as set forth by the CDC.
2. Every operator, employee, customer or patron of a business establishment located within the city limits of Port St Joe, Florida is required to wear a face mask or covering at all times while at that business establishment unless he or she is able to engage in social distancing.
3. The operator and employees of a business establishment shall ensure that every individual in the establishment is aware of this Emergency Declaration. This can be accomplished by placing a sign in a conspicuous area which informs all persons entering the establishment of this Emergency Declaration.
4. All persons accessing City buildings for purpose of conducting public business, visitation, delivery, or any other activity requiring a presence in a City building shall wear a face mask or covering.
5. Effective Date: This Emergency Declaration shall become effective on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until further action of the City Commission or shall automatically sunset upon expiration of the current State of Emergency declared by the State of Florida and Gulf County due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
