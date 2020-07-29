Gulf County Chamber of Commerce member Spotlight

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

👉 Bluewater Outriggers

Bluewater Outriggers is the destination for all of your Hunting, Fishing, Scuba, Boating, and Outdoor needs 🚣‍♀️🏖🐠🛥.

They strive to provide the lowest prices possible and the best customer service. THEY KNOW FISHING LIKE NOBODY'S BUSINESS... They have Everything For Your Outdoor Adventure!

121 W Highway 98
Port Saint Joe, FL
(850) 229-1100
👉 Presnell's Bayside Marina & RV Resort

Presnell’s RV Resort & Bayside Marina offers 70 sites with 30 and 50-amp service, full sewer hookups, Wi-Fi, and Cable TV, including ESPN.

Located right on the calm waters of St. Joseph Bay overlooking Cape San Blas with Florida’s best scalloping in our back yard, Presnell’s is the destination RV park of northwest Florida 😎🤿🌴with marina and bay boat, pontoon, kayak, and paddle board rentals with easy access to fishing, snorkeling, fishing guides and more.

﻿2115 County Rd 30A
Port Saint Joe, FL
(850) 229-9229,
👉 Cloud Nine Creations

Cloud Nine Creations is a small town art studio specializing in stained glass and mosaic art. They feature a variety of artists in their studio, including painters, woodworkers, jewelers, leathers, and more.

They specialize in stained glass and mosaic art 🧚‍♀️🌺 to suit every need. Classes are available.

625 15th St, Mexico Beach, FL
(937) 638-8292
EMERGENCY DECLARATION
An Emergency Declaration of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida; recognizing the National, State and Local State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic; requiring the use of facial covering or mask in public settings within the city limits of Port St. Joe, Florida where CDC social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.

NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to the powers conferred by Section 252.38 Florida Statues and the Charter of the City of Port St. Joe, be it declared by the City Commission of the City of Port Sy. Joe, Florida that:

1.      Every person over the age of six (6) who is in a public space within the City limits of Port St. Joe, Florida is required to wear facial covering (mask) when not able to engage in social distancing guidelines as set forth by the CDC.

2.      Every operator, employee, customer or patron of a business establishment located within the city limits of Port St Joe, Florida is required to wear a face mask or covering at all times while at that business establishment unless he or she is able to engage in social distancing.

3.      The operator and employees of a business establishment shall ensure that every individual in the establishment is aware of this Emergency Declaration. This can be accomplished by placing a sign in a conspicuous area which informs all persons entering the establishment of this Emergency Declaration.

4.      All persons accessing City buildings for purpose of conducting public business, visitation, delivery, or any other activity requiring a presence in a City building shall wear a face mask or covering.

5.      Effective Date: This Emergency Declaration shall become effective on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until further action of the City Commission or shall automatically sunset upon expiration of the current State of Emergency declared by the State of Florida and Gulf County due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
For the full County COVID-19 Data Summary for each county in Florida, please visit:

Scroll to page 47 of the report to review the statistics for Gulf County. Interesting information such as age categories and hospitalizations are listed.
FL DOH COVID 19 Report
Port St Joe City Manager, Jim Anderson, reported that only 3% of the population has responded to the Census.

There are several ways that you can contact the U.S. Census Bureau for support.

Phone Hours of Operation:
Customer Service Representatives are available every day from 7am to 2am Eastern Time at:

Complete it today online at

Census workers will begin to canvas Gulf County, make sure to take 10 minutes to be counted.

  • It's quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete.

  • It's safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.

  • Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.

  • Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.

