As of Sunday there are 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, up from 50 on Friday.
The new cases include a 7 year old.
There are 141 confirmed cases in Gulf County, which is up from 124 on Friday.
The new cases include a 1 year old.
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 7 to 85; 32 are women, 23 are men, one is not a county resident.
There have been three cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization.
In Gulf County the ages range from 1 year old to 89 with 59 men and 75 women; 7 are non-residents.
Ten Gulf County cases have required hospital stays.
Their have been no COVID related deaths in either county.
