Sunday, July 19, 2020

As of Sunday there are 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, up from 50 on Friday.

The new cases include a 7 year old.

There are 141 confirmed cases in Gulf County, which is up from 124 on Friday.

The new cases include a 1 year old.

The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 7 to 85; 32 are women, 23 are men, one is not a county resident.

There have been three cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization.

In Gulf County the ages range from 1 year old to 89 with 59 men and 75 women; 7 are non-residents.

Ten Gulf County cases have required hospital stays.

Their have been no COVID related deaths in either county.


