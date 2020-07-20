Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Monday, July 20, 2020
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Monday Preview
The ribbon cutting of the NEW public rest rooms official opening at 320 Reid Avenue on July 17, 2020. (L to R) Aaron Little, Marci Daniels, Bill Kennedy, Rex Buzzett, Davis Ashbrook and Glenn Combs. Not pictured, Joe Whitmer.
The Gulf County Court Clerk's office has been working diligently to keep the offices and citizens safe when conducting county business.
Court Clerk, Rebecca L. (Becky) Norris reminds everyone that amask or face coverings isrequired to access the court house. No one will be allowed in without one.
You can save yourself a trip to the court house by using the features at www.gulfclerk.com. Use the How Do Itab on the far right of the page to access easy to follow instructions for activities such as:
Paws, Claws, Wings & Scales celebrates the unique relationships we have with animals, both domestic and in the wild. This exhibit is our first virtual online show and displays work from artists from across the country.
All items are available for purchase. Select your dream piece in the online gallery and follow the directions for payment. Enjoy all the creative interpretations of the animal world.
The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., E.T. in the in the Donald H. Butler Commissioner Board Room at the Robert M. Moore Administration Building, Gulf County Courthouse Complex, Port St. Joe, Florida to discuss the following:
** Please note the Administration and Courthouse complex have been closed by COVID-19 Emergency Declaration as of March 18th in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for public gatherings as well as Office of the Governor Executive Order No. 20-69 for public meetings. The meeting will be streamed live to the public at http://www.gulfcounty-fl.gov/**
**Any citizens wishing to submit comment, questions or content during agenda items under which proposed actions of the Commission will be considered shall submit their comments, questions or content to questions@gulfcounty-fl.gov, with the Gulf County Speaking Ordinance and guidelines still in effect and applicable to any and all submissions.
No comments:
Post a Comment