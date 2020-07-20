Monday, July 20, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Monday Preview

The ribbon cutting of the NEW public rest rooms official opening at 320 Reid Avenue on July 17, 2020. (L to R) Aaron Little, Marci Daniels, Bill Kennedy, Rex Buzzett, Davis Ashbrook and Glenn Combs. Not pictured, Joe Whitmer.
Safe Steps PSA
The Gulf County Court Clerk's office has been working diligently to keep the offices and citizens safe when conducting county business.

Court Clerk, Rebecca L. (Becky) Norris reminds everyone that a mask or face coverings is required to access the court house. No one will be allowed in without one.

You can save yourself a trip to the court house by using the features at www.gulfclerk.comUse the How Do I tab on the far right of the page to access easy to follow instructions for activities such as:

Apply for a Marriage License
Bid on a property in Foreclosure
File a Will
Pay a traffic ticket
Look Up Fees and Costs
Contact Related Agencies

Gulf County Court House
1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Blvd.
Port St. Joe, Florida 32456
(850) 229-6112
Visit The Florida Scorecard™ website
Paws, Claws, Wings & Scales celebrates the unique relationships we have with animals, both domestic and in the wild. This exhibit is our first virtual online show and displays work from artists from across the country. 
All items are available for purchase. Select your dream piece in the online gallery and follow the directions for payment. Enjoy all the creative interpretations of the animal world.

Virtual online show can be viewed at www.thejoecenter.org

Limited display can be viewed in the windows at
The Joe Center for the Arts
201 Reid Ave.
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Board of City Commission
Regular Meeting
Tuesday July 21, 2020
12:00 Noon

The public is invited to join in using
ZOOM or by calling
Phone:1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 823 7275 0417
Password: 747246
Available Positions:
Closes: 08/14/20
Closes: 08/01/20
Click HERE for More Information
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., E.T. in the in the Donald H. Butler Commissioner Board Room at the Robert M. Moore Administration Building, Gulf County Courthouse Complex, Port St. Joe, Florida to discuss the following:

A) Tentative Budget                      (Hammond * 7/16 * 11:01 a.m.)
B) CARES Act                                                         (McKnight * 7/16 * 1:41 p.m.)
C) Administrative Update & Report              (Hammond * 7/16 * 11:01 a.m.)
SANDY QUINN, JR.
CHAIRMAN

** Please note the Administration and Courthouse complex have been closed by COVID-19 Emergency Declaration as of March 18th in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for public gatherings as well as Office of the Governor Executive Order No. 20-69 for public meetings. The meeting will be streamed live to the public at http://www.gulfcounty-fl.gov/**

**Any citizens wishing to submit comment, questions or content during agenda items under which proposed actions of the Commission will be considered shall submit their comments, questions or content to questions@gulfcounty-fl.gov, with the Gulf County Speaking Ordinance and guidelines still in effect and applicable to any and all submissions.

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment