As of Wednesday, there are 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and 59 cases in Gulf County.
That means there were 4 more confirmed cases in Franklin County over the past two days, including a 9 year old.
There were 5 new cases in Gulf County.
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 9 to 77; 15 are female, 3 are men, one is not a county resident.
There have been no cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization.
In Gulf County the ages range from 9 to 89 with 29 men and 25 women; 5 are non-residents.
Three Gulf County cases have required hospital stays.
Remember it is important to wear masks when you are outside your home, particularly if you are in businesses or other places where you may come in close or prolonged contact with other people.
It is also important to stay at least 6 feet away from other people to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
The Florida Department of Health also encourages elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment