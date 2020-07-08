The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is asking fishermen for recommendations on ways to reduce the burden on domestic fishing.
President Donald Trump recently signed an Executive Order on Promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth.
The aim of the Executive Order is to improve the competitiveness of the domestic seafood industry, put more Americans to work, and place more sustainably sourced and safe-to-eat seafood products on our families' tables.
The Executive Order requires the Regional Fishery Management Councils to submit a prioritized list of recommended actions to reduce burdens on domestic fishing and to increase production within sustainable fisheries.
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like the public's help to identify ways that would remove barriers to fishing in the Gulf of Mexico while continuing to follow sustainable practices.
So if you know any existing regulations that may be outdated or unnecessarily burdensome to fishermen you can suggest changes to guidance documents or Council procedures that may reduce barriers to American fishing.
You can make your suggestions on-line at gulfcouncil.org.
Do it soon, the Council will review all responses at its August meeting.
