Dog days of summer - the E-newsletter from the Franklin County Humane Society

      2020 SGI Brewfest rescheduled for October 3!

UPDATE: The SGI Brewfest is on! Saturday, October 3 come join us  for the same suds and furry friends you’ve come to expect. The breweries are on board, the beers are being brewed (well, probably not brewing quite yet!) and we already know October is one of the greatest times to visit St. George Island.
Tickets are on sale now, and we look forward to seeing you there!
Tickets
October 3, 2020   1:00 – 4:00 pm  
VIP and Early Admission tickets get access at NOON!

This is a VERY limited engagement so get your tickets early before they sell out!

Ticket sales are very limited and TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE via the SGI Brewfest website. Tickets WILL NOT BE SOLD AT THE DOOR.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity for unlimited tastings of a number of different beers. Food will be available for an additional charge. Designated Driver ticket holders will have free water and sodas available. Enjoy live music throughout the event. Bring ID for age verification – For security and safety purposes no one under 21 years of age will be admitted. Children are not permitted at this event; Infants in carriers or strollers only.

NO REFUNDS – EVENT WILL BE HELD RAIN OR SHINE on October 3, 2020 until 4:00 pm.
SPANKY NEEDS YOU!
Here at the Franklin County Humane Society we do our very best to help every animal that comes through our doors. But, sometimes, like today, we need a little extra help from you to make miracles happen.
Spanky is a young, super friendly, happy young boxer mix who has a lot of love to give, but he is in desperate need of two life-changing orthopedic surgeries on his hind legs to keep him from becoming completely disabled. Each surgery will cost $900.00 and to make matters worse, this sweet dog also needs to undergo heartworm treatment which costs an additional. $450.00.
In order to bring this deserving dog back to full health, we would appreciate any donations you could send our way for Spanky's recovery. Also, we are  looking for a foster home to help house Spanky as he goes through his surgeries and heartworm treatment. 
Since writing this article, we have successfully raised the money needed to address Spanky's medical needs.  Thank you to all who contributed!
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
Back in March, a very pregnant black lab was admitted to our shelter and promptly had 9 puppies. Sadly, all the puppies except three died from canine herpes (read the full story here https://www.apalachtimes.com/news/20200604/just-plane-puppy-love).
Two of the pups were sent to Crossroads K9 Rescue in Wisconsin (thanks to Pilots and Paws Rescue Services), where the goal was to train them as service dogs. This week we got word that Ryker (the black pup) has proven to be such an excellent "sniffer" dog that he has already been signed up to become a K9 Police Dog specializing in electronic detection. He will be used to assist officers in finding  hidden devices used to store and distribute child pornography. He will now undergo 10 more months of training after which he will be released to the agency that he's been assigned to. We'll update you as Ryker develops in his training.
His sister Ruby (the red pup) still hasn't found her specific role yet, but the goal is to train her as a service dog for someone in need. Oh, and if you are wondering, the third pup (Daisy, the cream one) is happily living with her new owners Dean and Deana Lerner in Des Moines, Iowa.
