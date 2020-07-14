Dog days of summer - the E-newsletter from the Franklin County Humane Society

SPANKY NEEDS YOU!
Here at the Franklin County Humane Society we do our very best to help every animal that comes through our doors. But, sometimes, like today, we need a little extra help from you to make miracles happen.
Spanky is a young, super friendly, happy young boxer mix who has a lot of love to give, but he is in desperate need of two life-changing orthopedic surgeries on his hind legs to keep him from becoming completely disabled. Each surgery will cost $900.00 and to make matters worse, this sweet dog also needs to undergo heartworm treatment which costs an additional. $450.00.
In order to bring this deserving dog back to full health, we would appreciate any donations you could send our way for Spanky's recovery. Also, we are looking for a foster home to help house Spanky as he goes through his surgeries and heartworm treatment.
Since writing this article, we have successfully raised the money needed to address Spanky's medical needs. Thank you to all who contributed!
