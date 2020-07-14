St. George Island lighthouse to require masks beginning Friday

Starting Friday, 7/17/2020 all those age 6 and over wishing to visit the St. George Lighthouse Museum and Gift Shop will be REQUIRED to wear a face mask or facial covering. Because our county case numbers continue to increase, and community spread has been recognized by local health officials, we are implementing this policy to help protect the most vulnerable members of our staff and community. Since our reopening in mid-May, we have limited our capacity in the Lighthouse, Museum and Gift Shop, we have asked visitors to sanitize their hands prior to entering the buildings, and we have implemented enhanced cleaning procedures to help keep our visitors and staff safe. We will continue these practices for the foreseeable future. If you cannot comply with these small requests to help to keep our community safe, we ask you to come back and visit when the requirements are lifted. For those of you who forgot to bring your masks with you – Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! - Disposable masks will be available at the front door of the Museum/Gift Shop for a minimum donation of fifty cents each. We also have a limited number of handmade cloth masks available for purchase in our Gift Shop. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. Stay safe and love one another. We will get through this!
