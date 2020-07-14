The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission next week will consider a move to close the Apalachicola Bay to oyster harvesting for up to 5 years, but county commissioners want to make sure local oystermen have some help in place before that action is taken.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation will discuss the issue at their July 22-23 Commission meeting.
County coordinator Michael Moron said requesting permission from the Commission to advertise the rule is the first step of a 2 step process.
The second step would be to take the final rule to the Commission at their September meeting for approval.
The draft rule will include language to suspend harvesting effective August 1st, 2020 but if the Commission does not approve the final rule in September, the order would be suspended.
There is a five-year sunset provision in the rule, but if monitoring finds at least 300 bags of harvestable-sized oysters in a significant portion of the Bay, the bay could reopen sooner.
Commissioner William Massey said he feels 5 years is too long as it takes only 18 months for an oyster to mature. He added that if the bay is closed for too long nobody will be turning the bottom over and the oyster reefs will burr up.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish said he supports some type of closure, though he feels it should have happened years ago when there were more oysters on the bottom.
His concern is that once the bay is closed, the closure could be extended for a longer time as has happened in the past with other species like redfish.
The board agreed to send a letter to the FWC voicing their concerns and requesting assistance for oyster harvesters possibly through retraining programs or through limited oyster harvesting in more productive areas of the bay.
The commission also agreed to have commission chairmen Noah Lockley speak on the county's behalf at the FWC meeting.
