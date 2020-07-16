Florida Department of Corrections Announces Hiring Bonuses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announces $1,000 hiring bonuses for new hires at institutions statewide. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges will be eligible for the bonus. Paid training is available.
FDC has expanded the applicant base for correctional officers within the state prison system. The minimum age requirement for a correctional officer is 18 years of age. By expanding the hiring age for Florida’s correctional officers, we are opening more doors for young men and women to begin an honorable public safety career in our state.
Certified new hires are eligible to receive bonuses at the following institutions:
Apalachee Correctional Institution (Sneads)
Baker Correctional Institution (Sanderson)
Calhoun Correctional Institution (Blountstown)
Century Correctional Institution (Century)
Columbia Correctional Institution (Lake City)
Cross City Correctional Institution (Cross City)
Dade Correctional Institution (Florida City)
Franklin Correctional Institution (Carrabelle)
Florida State Prison (Raiford)
Gulf Correctional Institution (Wewahitchka)
Hamilton Correctional Institution (Jasper)
Jackson Correctional Institution (Malone)
Liberty Correctional institution (Bristol)
Madison Correctional Institution (Madison)
Mayo Correction Institution (Mayo)
New River Correctional Institution (Raiford)
Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)
Okeechobee Correctional Institution (Okeechobee)
Reception and Medical Center (Lake Butler)
Santa Rosa Correctional Institution (Milton)
Suwannee Correctional Institution (Live Oak)
Taylor Correctional Institution (Perry)
Tomoka Correctional institution (Daytona Beach)
Union Correctional Institution (Raiford)
Wakulla Correctional Institution (Crawfordville)
Walton Correctional Institution (De Funiak Springs)
For more information regarding a career with the Florida Department of Corrections, please visit FLDOCjobs.com where you can watch our recruitment video.
