Franklin County has started the process of creating a policy on how it uses technology during public meetings.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the county has used various forms of electronic communication to insure the public has access to their meetings.
It began with telephone access and since then the county has spent thousands of dollars so the meetings can be live-streamed on Youtube.
County coordinator Michael Moron said it has worked well so there should be a official county policy for the use of communications media technology in public meetings.
He added that other counties are also adopting their own policies.
County Attorney Michael Shuler will write the draft CMT policy for for the county commission to approve at a future meeting.
