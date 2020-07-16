Thursday, July 16, 2020

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – July 16, 2020

seafood

Step Up Your Staycation Dining and Eat Seafood, America!

You may be staying close to home this summer, but that doesn't mean your taste buds have to! Recreate your favorite vacation getaways with a dish like our Grilled Fish with Tropical Fruit Salsa or this Alaska Pollock Burrito Bowl with Pineapple Salsa. With flavors like these, you'll practically feel the ocean breeze!

Highlights

Celebrating Habitat Month 2020: Reconnecting with Habitat

habitat
During this year’s Habitat Month, we will highlight a variety of habitat conservation projects and products, announce funding for new projects from three grant competitions, and profile some of our staff and their roles working on habitat.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature Updates Classification of the North Atlantic Right Whales from Endangered to Critically Endangered

international
With only about 400 North Atlantic right whales remaining, and likely fewer than 100 breeding females, the International Union for Conservation of Nature changed its Red List category from Endangered to Critically Endangered.

Alaska

Central Gulf of Alaska Marine Heatwave Watch

heatwave
Sea surface temperatures increased through May and June with heatwave conditions throughout most of June. Temperatures have remained warm, but due to oscillations not at heatwave conditions.

Fishermen and Scientists Pioneer Cooperative Rockfish Survey

rockfish survey
When Gulf of Alaska rockfish fishermen approached NOAA Fisheries biologist Mark Zimmermann with an innovative proposal, he saw a potential solution to a rocky problem. A groundbreaking collaboration brings fishermen’s experience and innovative technology on board to improve a rockfish assessment.

Pollock Survey Begins in Eastern Bering Sea

polluck survey
NOAA Fisheries is using ocean-going robots (saildrones) equipped with acoustic sensors to count fish. Scientists hope to use this information to understand how the pollock stock is doing in a year when there isn’t a standard research survey.

West Coast

Dam Removal Brings Hope for Salmon in Washington’s Middle Fork Nooksack River

dam removal
Demolition is underway in the NOAA-supported effort to remove the Middle Fork Nooksack Dam, located just outside of Bellingham, Washington. Removing the dam will restore access to 16 miles of priority habitat for threatened salmon and steelhead.

Pacific Islands

The Curious Case of a Shark and a Cephalopod

shark
Deron Verbeck is one of the more prolific taggers in the Hawaiʻi Community Tagging Program. As a professional wildlife photographer, he has provided more than a decade’s worth of oceanic whitetip photos to the program. Those photos are helping us get to the bottom of one shark’s encounter with another underwater predator.

A Magnificent New Sponge from the Deep Gets a Name

new sponge
In a newly published paper, scientists identified and named a new genus and species of sponge: Advhena magnifica. It was sampled and seen during missions in the Pacific on NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer.

Southeast

Rockefeller Refuge Project Protects Vulnerable Louisiana Shoreline

shoreline
NOAA and partners have completed construction on the Rockefeller Refuge Gulf Shoreline Stabilization Project in southwest Louisiana. This project will reduce erosion along the Gulf of Mexico shoreline and protect valuable marsh habitat in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge.

Greater Atlantic

John K. Bullard Diversity Award

award
The Woods Hole Diversity Initiative has named Larry Alade as the 2020 recipient of the John K. Bullard Diversity Award. Alade is a research scientist at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Woods Hole Laboratory. He is being honored for his contributions to making Woods Hole a more welcoming, inclusive, and diverse community.

2020 Ambrose Jearld Lecture to Focus on Practices that Reduce Participation in STEM Fields

stem
Nigel Golden will present the 2020 Ambrose Jearld Jr. Lecture on Diversity and Inclusion. Golden is a doctoral candidate in environmental conservation and graduate fellow in the Northeast Climate Adaptation Science Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

