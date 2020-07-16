NOAA Fisheries FishNews – July 16, 2020

During this year’s Habitat Month, we will highlight a variety of habitat conservation projects and products, announce funding for new projects from three grant competitions, and profile some of our staff and their roles working on habitat.
With only about 400 North Atlantic right whales remaining, and likely fewer than 100 breeding females, the International Union for Conservation of Nature changed its Red List category from Endangered to Critically Endangered.
When Gulf of Alaska rockfish fishermen approached NOAA Fisheries biologist Mark Zimmermann with an innovative proposal, he saw a potential solution to a rocky problem. A groundbreaking collaboration brings fishermen’s experience and innovative technology on board to improve a rockfish assessment.
NOAA Fisheries is using ocean-going robots (saildrones) equipped with acoustic sensors to count fish. Scientists hope to use this information to understand how the pollock stock is doing in a year when there isn’t a standard research survey.
Demolition is underway in the NOAA-supported effort to remove the Middle Fork Nooksack Dam, located just outside of Bellingham, Washington. Removing the dam will restore access to 16 miles of priority habitat for threatened salmon and steelhead.
Deron Verbeck is one of the more prolific taggers in the Hawaiʻi Community Tagging Program. As a professional wildlife photographer, he has provided more than a decade’s worth of oceanic whitetip photos to the program. Those photos are helping us get to the bottom of one shark’s encounter with another underwater predator.
NOAA and partners have completed construction on the Rockefeller Refuge Gulf Shoreline Stabilization Project in southwest Louisiana. This project will reduce erosion along the Gulf of Mexico shoreline and protect valuable marsh habitat in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge.
The Woods Hole Diversity Initiative has named Larry Alade as the 2020 recipient of the John K. Bullard Diversity Award. Alade is a research scientist at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Woods Hole Laboratory. He is being honored for his contributions to making Woods Hole a more welcoming, inclusive, and diverse community.
Nigel Golden will present the 2020 Ambrose Jearld Jr. Lecture on Diversity and Inclusion. Golden is a doctoral candidate in environmental conservation and graduate fellow in the Northeast Climate Adaptation Science Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Upcoming Events
July 29 Webinar: What the New Executive Order on Seafood Means for Expanding Sustainable U.S. Seafood Production
