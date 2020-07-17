Friday, July 17, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Friday Update

Growth and rebirth can be seen every day in Gulf County, especially in historic downtown Port St Joe!

Celebrate the NEW public rest rooms official opening at 320 Reid Avenue
July 17, 2020.

Remarks and ribbon cutting will begin at noon. 
Visit The Florida Scorecard™ website
Paws, Claws, Wings & Scales celebrates the unique relationships we have with animals, both domestic and in the wild. This exhibit is our first virtual online show and displays work from artists from across the country. 
All items are available for purchase. Select your dream piece in the online gallery and follow the directions for payment. Enjoy all the creative interpretations of the animal world.

Virtual online show can be viewed at www.thejoecenter.org

Limited display can be viewed in the windows at
The Joe Center for the Arts
201 Reid Ave.
Port St. Joe, FL 32456

Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office


at

