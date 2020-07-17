Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Friday Update

Paws, Claws, Wings & Scales celebrates the unique relationships we have with animals, both domestic and in the wild. This exhibit is our first virtual online show and displays work from artists from across the country.
All items are available for purchase. Select your dream piece in the online gallery and follow the directions for payment. Enjoy all the creative interpretations of the animal world.
Limited display can be viewed in the windows at
The Joe Center for the Arts
201 Reid Ave.
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
