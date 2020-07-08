Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to provide 2500 dollars to help out a local youth basketball program.
The program is called “Equal Shot” which works with under resourced youth through athletics, purpose development, and skill acquisition.
The program is free to all participants and meets two days a week at the matchbox in Apalachicola.
It works with children from 1st through 12th grades.
The program will run through August.
In general the county provides money to local sports teams only if they earn a spot in a regional, state or national tournament but the county doesn’t usually provide operational funding.
Instead the county provides and maintains the fields and parks for most sports.
Until 2018 there was no county maintained basketball courts, though there s now one at the DW Wilson Sports Complex in Apalachicola.
