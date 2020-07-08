Franklin County commissioners have signed an inter-local agreement with the local school district for transporting our transportation Disadvantaged Citizens out of the county during an evacuation.
The agreement has been in place for years.
It allows the county emergency management office to utilize school buses and bus drivers to help residents who can't drive themselves or otherwise don't have access to transportation.
This year will be a little different because of covid-19.
the county will have to find a different form of transportation for people who are transportation disadvantaged and have also tested positive for COVID-19.
