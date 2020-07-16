FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report June 26, 2020 through July 2, 2020

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
June 26, 2020 through July 2, 2020
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the last week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Specialist J. Rockwell was working water patrol and checked the west jetties for spear fisherman. Officer Rockwell observed multiple subjects in the water with no divers down flag and one possessing a speargun. The appropriate citation was issued.
Officer Specialist J. Rockwell was checking the east jetties for spear fisherman. Officer Rockwell observed one subject in the water with no divers down flag and a speargun. The appropriate citation was issued.
WALTON COUNTY
Officers Brooks and Graves conducted surveillance on property where traps had been set at the entrance of gopher tortoise burrows. The officers observed a subject digging at one of the burrows and it was later determined he was setting another trap. A gopher tortoise which had been removed from the property was later found in the subjects’ vehicle. The subject was charged for possession of a gopher tortoise (Threatened Species), and destruction of a gopher tortoise burrow.
Officers Graves and Yates investigated an incident involving a bear that was shot. During their investigation they documented conflicting stories involving the bear and later determined it did not pose a threat when a subject exited his vehicle and shot the bear multiple times after it had retreated up into a tree. The subject was charged with killing a Florida black bear and careless display/discharge of a firearm.
