Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Updates and News

Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) Planning Support Program (PSP)
Wakulla County is considering making application to the CDBG-MIT PSP requesting funds for two projects and is seeking public comment on the projects as discussed below. The public comment period begins FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2020 and ends FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2020, 5:00 PM EST.
DEO received a total of $633 Million in CDBG-MIT funding for eligible entities impacted by Hurricanes Hermine (2016), Matthew (2106), and/or Irma (2017), pursuant to the State’s Mitigation Action Plan. Sixty-one of Florida’s 67 counties were impacted by these hurricanes, including Wakulla County. Three separate grant programs fall under the CDBG-MIT program (the CFHP, Planning Program and Infrastructure Program), and each program is allocated a percentage of the total CDBG-MIT funds as well as having different guidelines and application process. DEO allocated $20 Million to the PSP program to provide funding opportunities for planning purposes that improve state and local mitigation planning mechanisms, i.e., updating and development of state, regional and local mitigation plans. This is a competitive grant program based on a scoring system. Applications are due July 31, 2020, and the County is seeking public input on the following two projects: #1 SHELTER PLAN – that will evaluate the County’s current and future shelter space and needs, and provide a comprehensive process for properly activating emergency shelters when necessary. Estimated cost is $75,000.000, which includes, but is not limited to consulting costs for plan development; mapping and data collection; public education and outreach; review of current laws, ordinances, etc.; and, administrative costs. #2 DISASTER RISK ANALYSIS PLAN –that will evaluate the magnitude and likelihood of potential losses due to storm, flooding or other events as well as provide an understanding of the causes and impact of potential losses. Estimated cost is $75,000.00, which includes, but is not limited to consulting costs for plan development; mapping and data collection; public education and outreach; review of current laws, ordinances, etc.; and, administrative costs. Public comments on the projects discussed above must be written and received by e-mail to SKEELER@MYWAKULLA.COM or US mail to Wakulla BOCC, Attention: Sheree Keeler, PO Box 1263, Crawfordville, Florida 32327. All comments must be received no later than 5:00 PM EST on FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2020. Additional information on the CDBG-MIT PSP is available on the DEO website at https://floridajobs.org/rebuildflorida/mitigation.
Please join us for a ribbon cutting for Ivy and Rose Boutique 4:30 pm, Tuesday, July 28 at 2543 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville
The Wakulla 4-H quarterly newsletter has a new look and a new home. The link to the full newsletter is now available on the Wakulla 4-H website. Print copies are available in the Wakulla County Extension Office at 84 Cedar Avenue, Crawfordville, FL 32327.
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment