Gulf County Chamber of Commerce COVID Update 7-14

A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
- We are seeing community spread of COVID19 cases in Franklin and Gulf. In the beginning, many of the case investigations were travel-related or from close contact to a COVID19 positive individual outside of the county. However, we are seeing a significant climb in cases from close contacts to a positive case inside the county. And some COVID19 positive individuals have reported unknown exposure. We need to stop the spread NOW or we are going to continue to see spikes like around the state. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Visitors are also responsible for keeping our communities in good health. Follow CDC guidance at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.
- If you are identified as a positive case, the health department will work closely with you and help reach out to anyone you were in close contact with during your infection period. Why is this so important? We are trying to interrupt disease spread. Close contacts need to be able to quarantine so that the spread of the virus stops. Your personal information is kept completely confidential. When someone finds out they need to quarantine, all they hear is “you’ve been identified as a close contact to a positive case.” From there, we provide quarantine guidance to follow and help answer questions about the virus. Please be honest about the people you’ve been in close contact with. It can save lives.
- If you have been a close contact (less than 6 feet for 15 minutes or more) to a positive case, you need to quarantine for 14 days. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy, you should stay home (quarantine) since symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Call your health care provider if you develop symptoms.
- The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf are continuing to provide free COVID19 testing by appointment. The nasal swab test (that does not go to your brain) is used to test for active infection, not antibody.
- We get asked a lot about daily health screenings for employers. The CDC has updated strategies and recommendations for employers responding to COVID-19, including those seeking to resume normal or phased business operations. We created a youth screening tool and sent it out to summer youth programs. The questions were modified for the adult workforce. In addition to regular temperature checks, the follow questions can be asked to employees:
Daily Health Questionnaire
- Does you or anyone in your household have any of the following symptoms? (fever 100.4 or above, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, new loss of taste or smell)
- Have you or anyone in the household traveled outside of the country or to any highly affected areas in the United States in the past 14 days?
- Has you had direct contact (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with anyone who has tested positive with COVID-19 within the last 2 weeks?
- Is there anyone in your household under instructions to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19?
