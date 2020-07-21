Gulf County Chamber of Commerce COVID Update 7-21

|
The following information is from the Florida Department of Health in Gulf County. Please contact Jessie Wagner Pippin with any questions about the information presented in the update.
PLEASE read the information carefully.
7/20/20 COVID-19 UPDATE:
Your local health department is here to assist you with questions related to COVID-19 (new coronavirus).
GULF TESTING NUMBERS STATUS
Number of unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far: 2,855
Number of negative tests: 2,673
Number of positive tests: 178
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
1. We continue to see our positive case counts climb in Franklin and Gulf Counties. Last Monday, Gulf had 99 cases and Franklin was at 44. Today, Gulf has 178 cases and Franklin has 77. The vast majority of these cases are close contacts to a known positive case within the county, but we still continue to have cases with unknown exposure. Many cases come from whole household exposure, some are business related, and some are from gatherings, which have included weddings and funerals. Follow the gulf and franklin county specific profile reports as well as additional information found on the floridahealth.gov
page for specifics about the county you live in.
3. The quarantine period is important. We need close contacts to a positive case to quarantine for 14 days from the date of their exposure to the positive individual. Getting a test that is negative during the quarantine period does not stop the clock. We have seen many individuals develop infection on the second week of quarantine, so it is really important to stay quarantined for the full 14-day period. Household quarantine can be a little more stretched since it can be very difficult for a positive individual to properly isolate from everyone else. If you live in the same household as a positive case, you need to quarantine while the person is sick and once this individual is no longer infectious, that’s when your quarantine 14 period will start. We explain all of this to every close contact identified and can provide quarantine orders to each individual.
4. I tested positive for COVID19. When can I be around others (no longer infectious)? If you tested positive for COVID19, you need to stay at home and isolate per the guidance provided by public health officials. If you think or know you had COVID-19, and had symptoms, you can be with others after at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and at least 24 hours has passed with no fever without fever-reducing medication and symptoms have improved. If you tested positive for COVID-19 but had no symptoms, you can be with others after 10 days have passed since your test. If you develop symptoms after testing positive, follow the guidance above that includes fever and symptoms improving. Follow this link to stay tuned on updates: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/end-home-isolation.html
Depending on your healthcare provider’s advice and availability of testing, you might get tested to see if you still have COVID-19. (Ex. residents of a nursing home.) If you are tested, you can be around others when you have no fever, respiratory symptoms have improved, and you receive two negative test results in a row, at least 24 hours apart.
5. Please tell us all your close contacts. Please be honest about the people you’ve been in close contact with. If you are identified as a positive case, the health department will work closely with you and help reach out to anyone you were in close contact with during your infection period. Why is this so important? We are trying to interrupt disease spread. Close contacts need to be able to quarantine so that the spread of the virus stops. Your personal information is kept completely confidential. When someone finds out they need to quarantine, all they hear is “you’ve been identified as a close contact to a positive case.” From there, we provide quarantine guidance to follow and help answer questions about the virus.
Why did we take out “no longer required to isolate” numbers?
When our counties had very few cases with limited exposure to others, we could track this measure easily.
However, this number is not an appropriate indicator for “recovery” in our counties. It also does not take into consideration the individuals under a 14-day quarantine in our communities after being exposed to a positive individual. Some states and countries measure a case as recovered when a person has had COVID-19 for more than 14 days, while others upon hospital discharge data – neither of which completely capture recovery of the full COVID positive population.
For Daily Gulf County COVID-19 Updates straight to your phone: text GULFCOVID to 888777
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County: 850-227-1276
Florida Department of Health in Franklin County: 850-653-2111
Follow the CDC.gov website for the latest guidance on COVID-19 and check out Floridahealth.gov to keep up with state-specific updates.
CATHOLIC CHARITIES - BAY/ GULF/ FRANKLIN COUNTIES:
Financial Emergency/Hardship: 850-763-0475
1. Call First Monday of each month after 9am for screenings
2. An initial screening will take place on the phone to complete the application process and receive an appointment. a. Proof of need will be required: past due utility bill, proof of check stub from place of employment (before and after date affected).
FOOD PANTRY LOCATIONS
- 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the Month-WIG Community Center, 401 Peters St., Port St. Joe
- Farm Share distribution will be the 1st and 3rd Monday of month at 4:00pm. Drive-thru pick up on a first come, first serve.
- Second Harvest of the Big Bend: 2nd Saturday of each month from 9:30-11:30, Honeyville Community Center, 240 Honeyville Park Road. (3 family per vehicle limit – all families do not have to be present to receive food. Please, no children. Prepare for long wait times. Please ensure trunk/bed of vehicle has space available. Do not get out of your vehicle. Lower tailgates/lift trunks prior to turning in.
Be Aware:
Scams
The Florida Department of Health is warning residents to be wary of potential coronavirus-related scams that target people during the global pandemic. Telephone scams regarding COVID-19 test results have been reported by Floridians. Residents have been contacted by callers stating they are with the Florida Department of Health and request social security numbers and medical information before the caller can provide “COVID-19 results”.
Below are tips for how to protect yourself from scams, including the COVID-19 phone scam:
▪ The Department will not call to ask for social security numbers or medical information.
▪ Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.
▪ Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.
▪ Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding. Remember that
government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.
▪ Do not click any links in a text message or email that you are unsure of.
▪ If someone is approached at their home by anyone claiming to work for the Florida Department of Health or dressed in protective medical gear, they are encouraged to ask for verification. All DOH staff will have a badge displayed.
▪ Beware of Fake COVID-19 Contact Tracing Calls:
Contact Tracing Video
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody
- We are seeing community spread of COVID19 cases in Franklin and Gulf. In the beginning, many of the case investigations were travel-related or from close contact to a COVID19 positive individual outside of the county. However, we are seeing a significant climb in cases from close contacts to a positive case inside the county. And some COVID19 positive individuals have reported unknown exposure. We need to stop the spread NOW or we are going to continue to see spikes like around the state. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Visitors are also responsible for keeping our communities in good health.
- If you are identified as a positive case, the health department will work closely with you and help reach out to anyone you were in close contact with during your infection period. Why is this so important? We are trying to interrupt disease spread. Close contacts need to be able to quarantine so that the spread of the virus stops. Your personal information is kept completely confidential. When someone finds out they need to quarantine, all they hear is “you’ve been identified as a close contact to a positive case.” From there, we provide quarantine guidance to follow and help answer questions about the virus. Please be honest about the people you’ve been in close contact with. It can save lives.
- If you have been a close contact (less than 6 feet for 15 minutes or more) to a positive case, you need to quarantine for 14 days. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy, you should stay home (quarantine) since symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Call your health care provider if you develop symptoms.
- The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf are continuing to provide free COVID19 testing by appointment. The nasal swab test (that does not go to your brain) is used to test for active infection, not antibody.
- We get asked a lot about daily health screenings for employers. The CDC has updated strategies and recommendations for employers responding to COVID-19, including those seeking to resume normal or phased business operations. We created a youth screening tool and sent it out to summer youth programs. The questions were modified for the adult workforce. In addition to regular temperature checks, the follow questions can be asked to employees:
Daily Health Questionnaire
- Does you or anyone in your household have any of the following symptoms? (fever 100.4 or above, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, new loss of taste or smell)
- Have you or anyone in the household traveled outside of the country or to any highly affected areas in the United States in the past 14 days?
- Has you had direct contact (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with anyone who has tested positive with COVID-19 within the last 2 weeks?
- Is there anyone in your household under instructions to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19?
CLOTH FACE COVERS/MASK
If you or someone you love needs a cloth mask, please call 850-340-3016. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. It is important to note that these face coverings:
• 1. Are not surgical or N-95 respirators, which continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and medical first responders, and
• 2. The use of cloth face coverings does not mean we can remove previously set social distancing measures.
Why wear the mask in public?
Answer:
My cloth face covering protects you.
Your cloth face covering protects me.
Although not a 100% guarantee, the use of masks have been proven to dramatically reduce the spread of the virus. People who are infected can spread the virus before they develop symptoms or in the absence of symptoms. Wearing a cloth face covering may help prevent the spread of the virus by people who are infected and do not know it. Use of cloth face coverings continues to be a recommendation
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of community spread.
Cloth face coverings do not replace other protective measures. CDC still recommends that you stay at least 6 feet away from other people (social distancing), wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth….and your face covering. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under age 2.
Did you hear about the two hair stylists?
There were two hair stylists who tested positive for COVID19 and spent at least 15 minutes with 139 clients.
That’s a lot of interaction! Everyone wore face coverings and NO clients are known to be infected.
MENTAL HEALTH
COVID-19 have you feeling STRESSED/ANXIOUS/DEPRESSED/UNSURE?
NEED SUPPORT?
CALL 850-270-8911, available 9-5pm EST. If you are in need of immediate mental health services call one of the agencies below available 24/7:
• National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
• SAMSA Disaster Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
or the Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741
• Florida Blue launched a 24-hour, free emotional support helpline for all Floridians. Any Floridian – even if uninsured or insured by another plan – can call 833-848-1762 for support in managing feelings of stress, anxiety, grief or fear related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Counselors cannot provide information on COVID-19 testing or treatment.
• Big Bend Community Based Care oversees a wide network of community partners in the fields of mental health counseling, substance use disorder treatment and child protective services throughout an 18- county area in Northwest Florida, from Escambia to Madison counties.
Florida residents can call the agency’s hotline at 1-888-95-GetHelp or 1-888-954-3843 at any time, day or night, and staff a member will help connect them to a provider in their community, regardless of whether they have health insurance.
|
The Gulf County Court Clerk's office has been working diligently to keep the offices and citizens safe when conducting county business.
Court Clerk, Rebecca L. (Becky) Norris reminds everyone that a mask or face coverings is required to access the court house.
No one will be allowed in without one.
You can save yourself a trip to the court house by using the features at www.gulfclerk.com. Use the How Do I tab on the far right of the page to access easy to follow instructions for activities such as:
Apply for a Marriage License
Bid on a property in Foreclosure
File a Will
Pay a traffic ticket
Look Up Fees and Costs
Contact Related Agencies
Gulf County Court House
1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Blvd.
Port St. Joe, Florida 32456
(850) 229-6112
July Updates for Gulf County
An accurate count is crucial. The results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services and how many seats each state gets in Congress. State and local officials also use census counts to draw boundaries for congressional, state legislative, and school districts.
