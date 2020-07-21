Port City Axe House League 2020

THE TIME HAS COME...
Port City Axe Throwing Championship League
When: Wednesday's, Starting August 5th at 7 pm
CALL, EMAIL, PRIVATE MESSAGE, SIGNUP TODAY...
The Cost & Breakdown: $145.00 per player
$120 per person for 8 week league competition
(Only $15 per week!)
+$25 per person goes into the Port City Axe Throwing Champion Pool = CASH PRIZE OF $500
What's Included?
-8 weeks of competitive axe throwing
-Port City Axe House T-Shirt
-League Night Food and Drink Specials
-Weekly Prizes
-A Chance to win the Port City Axe Throwing Championship and the $500 Grand Prize
What does this look like?
**Weeks 1-7:
-Each Player will have 4 Head to head matches per league night
-Each Player will get 5 warm up throws before10 recorded throws per match
-Player total points AND head to head win/loss record will be tallied and Players ranked throughout the first 7 weeks
**Week 8 Championship Week:
-Players will be ranked numerically and placed into a single elimination bracket style tournament based on the prior 7 weeks stats.
-10 throws per person per round. Winner Advances to next round.
-Championship round is best 3 out of 5.
-Champion wins $500 Cash Prize, Trophy, and a whole lot of bragging rights
Here is a link to the League Rules on Youtube!
Port City Axe House
306 Reid Avenue
Port St Joe, FL. 32456
(850)705-1929
http://live.oysterradio.com/
