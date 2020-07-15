Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Member Spotlight

📣 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣
The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce welcomes 3 renewing chamber members:


Bayside Florist & Gifts, located on Reid Avenue in historic downtown Port St. Joe, is the area's oldest and leading full service wedding and event florist 🌺💐🌻. They serve the areas of Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Wewahitchka, Cape San Blas, Apalachicola and St. George Island.


Located just minutes away from Port St. Joe, Florida is one of the finest beaches in the United States, Cape San Blas. Many visitors decide to purchase a piece of this solitude for themselves, and become permanent residents of this beautiful coastal paradise 🌴🌊🏡.

If that interests you, give Cape San Blas Realty a call!

Specialized in Polywood Outdoor Furniture, Inspirational Home Décor and Year Round Golf Cart Rentals, St. Joe Patio has everything you need to live the outdoor life on the Forgotten Coast 🌴!

Visit them at www.stjoepatio.com


