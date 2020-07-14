The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea has some more room to spread out.
Thanks to a grant from Gene Phipps and the Tallahassee Phipps Foundation, the marine lab just acquired six lots immediately adjacent to their existing facility, which will double the size of their footprint.
And as part of the Hurricane Michael recovery program, Volunteer Florida awarded Gulf Specimen a $485,000 grant to build a 2,000 square foot classroom and parking lot on the new property.
This will enable them to expand their existing programs.
The new center will be named the Anne Rudloe Environmental Education Center.
Anne Rudloe was one of the founders of Gulf Specimen and one of Florida’s most famous naturalists and marine scientists.
The new facility will feature a diverse array of classes, from scientists presenting their findings on marine life to cooking lessons and even local fishing families talking about their history and changing way of life.
The Volunteer Florida grant requires that the construction of the classroom and parking lot must be completed within a year.
Donations are needed now to begin furnishing the building with desks, chairs, audio-visual equipment and graphics.
To make a donation go to gulfspecimen.org/donate.
