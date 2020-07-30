Gulf County has reported its first COVID-19 related death.
On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health in Gulf reported the death of a 67 year old man who previously tested positive for COVID-19.
Gulf County has now seen over 300 cases of COVID-19 – they reported 301 total cases Thursday.
That includes 131 men and 161 women as well as 9 patients from out of the county.
The age of the patients range from 1 years old to 92 years old.
19 Gulf County cases have required hospitalization.
Franklin County is reporting over 100 COVID cases this week.
On Thursday there were 105 cases reported
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 0 to 85; 60 are women, 43 are men, two cases are not county residents.
There have been four cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization and one death.
Wakulla County has reported 565 cases and two deaths and Liberty County 356 cases and two deaths.
