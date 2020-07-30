The Franklin County Clerk’s office is back to full staff at the Main Courthouse.
The office has been operating with fewer employees than usual over the past few weeks after some employees tested positive for COVID-19 and others had to quarantine after coming in direct contact with them.
All employees who have returned to work presented release paperwork from the Department of Health upon their return.
Clerk of Court Marcia Johnson said they are doing everything they can to combat Covid-19.
The clerk's offices are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized on an ongoing basis, and a special cleaning from a professional company was performed.
Employees at the Clerk's office are encouraged to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, and wipe surfaces frequently.
There are also plexiglass desk shields providing some separation from customers, and employees are wearing masks and social distancing.
To further limit in-person contact, many Clerk services are available by phone by calling 653-8861.
Many forms are also available for download at https://www.franklinclerk.com/coronavirus-covid-19-clerks-office-status/
