Happy Birthday, America! Mexico Beach eNewsletter | July 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, AMERICA!

We love to celebrate the holidays here in Mexico Beach. While our little town is still repairing and rebuilding, we made sure to make time to appreciate our great country and its birthday on the Fourth of July. We were delighted that the Special Events for Mexico Beach, an all-volunteer based group, brought back the amazing Best Blast on the Beach fireworks show. And, boy, it was a spectacular show. We want to thank all those who made this show the best. If you missed celebrating with us this year, be sure and mark your calendar for next year-you won't want to miss celebrating July 4th here in Mexico Beach.
Giveaway
 
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month, we had a Killer Seafood gift certificate up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Lois Gilmer from Knoxville, Tennessee. Congrats, Lois!
JULY GIVEAWAY
This month, we are giving away a gift certificate to Caribbean Coffee and one of their skimboard tables. Caribbean Coffee has the best coffee, teas, cinnamon rolls, and much more, and they can fill you up when you need that extra pick-me-up! Due to the nature of the giveaway, the winner will be responsible for pickup; the items will not be mailed. To place your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Nick at nick@mexicobeach.com.
Meet Mexico Beach
GRAND OPENING OF A "BOILED PEANUTS" STORE

For you peanut lovers, we have wonderful news! Eric and Amanda, along with Lilly and Jack, have opened a "Boiled Peanuts" store on 5th Street next to the Post Office here in Mexico Beach. They like to describe themselves as bringing happiness from the farm to the beach-and we fully agree! They will be holding a grand opening in the coming weeks so be on the lookout, and they're currently open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. If you have a hunger for delicious boiled peanuts, this is the place.
For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach,
visit mexicobeach.com.
2020 Wedding 1
 
WILLIE AND AMY
2020 Wedding 1
This month, Willie and Amy came to our beaches from Eatonton, Georgia, to celebrate their second wedding to each other. They brought daughters Willow and Chloe to be part of the celebration, and it was a beautiful beach service. Congratulations, Willie and Amy!
2020 Event 1
 
MEXICO BEACH ANNUAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST
April 1 to July 31
Future Event 1
The 20th Annual Mexico Beach Photography Contest started April 1 and runs until July 31. We welcome all photographs taken in Mexico Beach-past and present. All photographs will be submitted for judging after July 31, and the winners will be contacted and announced on the Mexico Beach website, on social media, and in the e-newsletter. Winning photographs will be displayed in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center. Categories are Around Mexico Beach, Sunrises and Sunsets, The Beach, Fishing and Boating, People, and Flora and Animal Life. We hope you will capture Mexico Beach through your "eyes" and enter our photography contest.
READ MORE
2020 Event 2
 
MBARA KINGFISH TOURNAMENT
August 28-29
Future Event 2
The Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association is excited to announce the date of their 24th Annual MBARA Kingfish Tournament: August 28 and 29. This tournament serves as a charitable event with proceeds going toward building artificial reefs that are placed out in the Gulf of Mexico. Festivities will kick off with the Captain's Party on Friday, August 28, and the Fishing Tournament on Saturday, August 29. This tournament is one the entire family can enjoy. Watch as the fish are brought in and weighed, all while supporting a worthwhile cause: building marine habitats in the Gulf of Mexico. Registration is now open!
READ MORE
2020 Event 3
 
BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL
October 15-18
Future Event 3
Celebrating our eleventh anniversary in 2020, Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival here on Florida's Gulf Coast will play host to a group of talented musicians and songwriters direct from the streets of Nashville. Festival performances will consist of musicians who collectively have written hundreds of hit songs for such greats as Faith Hill, George Strait, Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, and more. Many songwriters from past events will be returning for another great weekend of music and storytelling, and in addition, guests can count on several new faces at this year's Blast. This annual event continues to deliver on the promise of an incredible time for anyone who appreciates great music. If you spend one weekend a year in the area, make it October 15-18 for the eleventh annual Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival.
READ MORE
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:

Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
SHRIMP AND PINEAPPLE SUMMER SALAD
This yummy shrimp dish is a summer favorite and one that is easy to assemble! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).

INGREDIENTS
2 cups cooked shrimp meat, chopped
1 cup red bell pepper, chopped
1 cup fresh pineapple, chopped
1 avocado, chopped
1/2 red onion, chopped
1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 serrano pepper, minced
2 limes, juiced
Salt and pepper
Skewers

PREPARATION
Stir shrimp, bell pepper, pineapple, avocado, onion, cilantro, garlic, serrano pepper, and lime juice together in a glass or ceramic mixing bowl. Mix in salt and pepper to taste and continue mixing unit evenly combined. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour before serving. Enjoy!
THOUGHTS FROM PILOTS

Our friendly airline operators have a few thoughts that might give you a good laugh.

—The only time you have too much fuel is when you're on fire.

—The three most common expressions in aviation:
Why is it doing that?
Where are we?
Oh crap!

—Flying isn't dangerous. Crashing is what's dangerous.

—Unskilled pilots are always found in the wreckage with their hands around the microphone.

—A "good" landing is one from which you can walk away. A "great" landing is one after which you can use the airplane again.

—Never fly the "A" model of anything.

—Trust your captain, but keep the seat belt securely fastened.
"LOOSE CANNON"

This generally means someone or something that's unpredictable and possibly dangerous. The saying comes from the Navy in the days of wooden ships. Aboard warships there were cannons; they were very heavy and lashed down on the deck when not in use. Occasionally, they would get loose during bad weather or failed attachments. Because of their weight, they were very dangerous to the seaworthiness of the ship and caused serious damage when they were "loose" and rolling around on the deck.
MEXICOBEACH.COM
 
