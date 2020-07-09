Happy Birthday, America! Mexico Beach eNewsletter | July 2020

|
|HAPPY BIRTHDAY, AMERICA!
We love to celebrate the holidays here in Mexico Beach. While our little town is still repairing and rebuilding, we made sure to make time to appreciate our great country and its birthday on the Fourth of July. We were delighted that the Special Events for Mexico Beach, an all-volunteer based group, brought back the amazing Best Blast on the Beach fireworks show. And, boy, it was a spectacular show. We want to thank all those who made this show the best. If you missed celebrating with us this year, be sure and mark your calendar for next year-you won't want to miss celebrating July 4th here in Mexico Beach.
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month, we had a Killer Seafood gift certificate up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Lois Gilmer from Knoxville, Tennessee. Congrats, Lois!
JULY GIVEAWAY
This month, we are giving away a gift certificate to Caribbean Coffee and one of their skimboard tables. Caribbean Coffee has the best coffee, teas, cinnamon rolls, and much more, and they can fill you up when you need that extra pick-me-up! Due to the nature of the giveaway, the winner will be responsible for pickup; the items will not be mailed. To place your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Nick at nick@mexicobeach.com
|GRAND OPENING OF A "BOILED PEANUTS" STORE
For you peanut lovers, we have wonderful news! Eric and Amanda, along with Lilly and Jack, have opened a "Boiled Peanuts" store on 5th Street next to the Post Office here in Mexico Beach. They like to describe themselves as bringing happiness from the farm to the beach-and we fully agree! They will be holding a grand opening in the coming weeks so be on the lookout, and they're currently open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. If you have a hunger for delicious boiled peanuts, this is the place.
|For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach,
visit mexicobeach.com.
WILLIE AND AMY
This month, Willie and Amy came to our beaches from Eatonton, Georgia, to celebrate their second wedding to each other. They brought daughters Willow and Chloe to be part of the celebration, and it was a beautiful beach service. Congratulations, Willie and Amy!
MEXICO BEACH ANNUAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST
|April 1 to July 31
|The 20th Annual Mexico Beach Photography Contest started April 1 and runs until July 31. We welcome all photographs taken in Mexico Beach-past and present. All photographs will be submitted for judging after July 31, and the winners will be contacted and announced on the Mexico Beach website, on social media, and in the e-newsletter. Winning photographs will be displayed in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center. Categories are Around Mexico Beach, Sunrises and Sunsets, The Beach, Fishing and Boating, People, and Flora and Animal Life. We hope you will capture Mexico Beach through your "eyes" and enter our photography contest.
MBARA KINGFISH TOURNAMENT
|August 28-29
|The Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association is excited to announce the date of their 24th Annual MBARA Kingfish Tournament: August 28 and 29. This tournament serves as a charitable event with proceeds going toward building artificial reefs that are placed out in the Gulf of Mexico. Festivities will kick off with the Captain's Party on Friday, August 28, and the Fishing Tournament on Saturday, August 29. This tournament is one the entire family can enjoy. Watch as the fish are brought in and weighed, all while supporting a worthwhile cause: building marine habitats in the Gulf of Mexico. Registration is now open!
BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL
|October 15-18
|Celebrating our eleventh anniversary in 2020, Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival here on Florida's Gulf Coast will play host to a group of talented musicians and songwriters direct from the streets of Nashville. Festival performances will consist of musicians who collectively have written hundreds of hit songs for such greats as Faith Hill, George Strait, Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, and more. Many songwriters from past events will be returning for another great weekend of music and storytelling, and in addition, guests can count on several new faces at this year's Blast. This annual event continues to deliver on the promise of an incredible time for anyone who appreciates great music. If you spend one weekend a year in the area, make it October 15-18 for the eleventh annual Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival.
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here
or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
