NOAA Fisheries FishNews July 9, 2020

Fish News - NOAA Fisheries
JULY 9, 2020
eat seafood

Fire Up the Grill and Eat Seafood, America!

July is Domestic Seafood Month and the perfect time to fire up the grill! Look for your favorite U.S.-harvested seafood and then check out these amazing recipes to learn how to make restaurant-quality grilled seafood at home. Learn more about the science, status, and management of U.S. seafood at FishWatch.

Highlights

Celebrating Habitat Month 2020: Let’s Reconnect!

leadership message
July is Habitat Month at NOAA Fisheries. Habitat Month is an annual campaign to celebrate the importance of healthy habitat and their benefits. This year, we are focusing on reconnecting with habitat. Habitat connectivity, such as opening up river habitat and reconnecting tidal wetlands, is an important part of the work we do.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature Updates Classification of the North Atlantic Right Whales from Endangered to Critically Endangered

whale
The International Union for Conservation of Nature recently changed its Red List Category for North Atlantic right whales from Endangered to Critically Endangered. The criteria used to evaluate this change are outlined in the IUCN Red List Categories and Criteria, Section V. Within the United States, North Atlantic right whales are already in the highest risk category possible under both the U.S. Marine Mammal Protection Act (Strategic and Depleted) and U.S. Endangered Species Act (Endangered).

Alaska

Near-Infrared Technology Identifies Fish Species from Otoliths

infared
NOAA Fisheries scientists are developing ways to use near-infrared spectroscopy analysis of otoliths (fish ear bones) to more quickly provide accurate information for sustainable fisheries management. This technology has already proven its value as a time- and cost-effective method to determine the age of fish.

Age and Growth Homework: Determining How Old Fish Are

age growth
A team of scientists at NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center is demonstrating that it is possible to accomplish a lot while teleworking. Their job is to study and estimate fish age, growth, and reproduction for a number of commercially important fish species from the Bering Sea, Gulf of Alaska, and Aleutian Islands.

Meet Habitat Scientist Mark Zimmermann

adam
For Habitat Month we spoke to Mark Zimmermann, fisheries biologist, Groundfish Assessment Program. Mark spends much of his time studying marine habitats in Alaska.

West Coast

In a Career Protecting Fish, There’s No Such Thing as a “No Win”

protecting fish
In 2007, Ken Phippen watched the removal of Savage Rapids Dam get underway on Oregon’s Rogue River. It reopened more than 150 miles of habitat to protected salmon and steelhead—a monumental achievement for salmon conservation that many hoped would be only the first of several dams to be removed.

Meet NOAA’s West Coast Regional Aquaculture Coordinators

aquaculture
This is National Ocean Month and a good time to enjoy the sustainably harvested seafood the ocean provides. Aquaculture—also known as fish and shellfish farming—increases that harvest. NOAA Fisheries has long supported aquaculture, which generates hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and thousands of jobs on the West Coast.

Pacific Islands

The Curious Case of a Shark and a Cephalopod

shark
Deron Verbeck is one of the more prolific taggers in the Hawaiʻi Community Tagging Program. As a professional wildlife photographer, he has provided more than a decade’s worth of oceanic whitetip photos to the program

Southeast

Meet Mel Landry, Restoring Coastal Habitat in Louisiana after Deepwater Horizon

deepwater
Learn more about Mel Landry's habitat conservation work as a Marine Habitat Resource Specialist. Mel Landry is a Marine Habitat Resource Specialist. He has worked for NOAA for 9 years and currently works in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Greater Atlantic

Nearly $20 Million in 2020 NOAA Funding Recommended for Great Lakes Habitat Restoration

habitat restoration
NOAA Fisheries is recommending nearly $20 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding. It will support new and existing multiyear partnerships to implement seven projects to restore shorelines, fish passage, and wetlands. These efforts will restore habitat and improve resilience in degraded Great Lakes ecosystems.

Meet Carl Alderson, Who’s Helping Migratory Fish Find Their Homes Along the Atlantic Coast

carl anderson
American shad are lucky to have Carl Alderson as their steadfast champion. For the past decade, Carl has been restoring habitat for them and other migrating fish in the northeastern United States.

