NOAA Fisheries FishNews July 9, 2020

The International Union for Conservation of Nature recently changed its Red List Category for North Atlantic right whales from Endangered
to Critically Endangered
. The criteria used to evaluate this change are outlined in the IUCN Red List Categories and Criteria
, Section V. Within the United States, North Atlantic right whales are already in the highest risk category possible under both the U.S. Marine Mammal Protection Act (Strategic and Depleted) and U.S. Endangered Species Act (Endangered).
No comments:
Post a Comment