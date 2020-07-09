Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to create a local bid policy that would give local companies a better chance of getting county construction projects.
The action was taken after the board awarded bids for a new office building at the Franklin County road camp.
There was at least one local company who bid for the work but was not selected.
County coordinator Michael Moron said many counties who have a local bid policy allow a 10 percent difference between the local bid and the lowest bid.
Mister Moron also pointed out that the bid policy will also depend on who is funding a project, as some state and federally funded projects do not allow a local preference.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish added that the county has to be careful when drafting the policy because it could have the unintended consequence of keeping some outside companies from bidding on local projects which could increase costs.
County attorney Michael Shuler will create the draft policy which will then have to go through a public hearing before it can be adopted.
