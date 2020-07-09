(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Show support for manatee and sea turtle conservation with new decals from the FWC
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is unveiling its new 2020 manatee and sea turtle decals. New editions of these collectible stickers are released every July and are available with a $5 donation online or at your local tax collector’s office. All proceeds from the decals help fund manatee and sea turtle conservation efforts.
The high quality, waterproof stickers feature beautiful original artwork and are designed to look good on a vehicle’s bumper or the side of a boat. They can also be found on laptops, water bottles and coolers throughout the state and around the world. Collecting them is a fun way for people to support the research, rescue and management efforts that conserve these species.
“Proudly displaying your manatee or sea turtle decal is a great way to raise awareness about the challenges facing these iconic Florida species,” said Ron Mezich, who leads the FWC’s Imperiled Species Management Section. “And even more importantly, all proceeds from the decals go directly to helping these species and conserving their habitats.”
The decals also spotlight important conservation issues:
You can also support these species by purchasing a “Save the Manatee” or “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” license plate at your local Tax Collector’s office.
If you see a dead, sick or injured manatee or sea turtle, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
