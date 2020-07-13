Pre-K Registration is now open.
If you have a child who will be 4 years old on or before September 1st, then it is time to register them for Voluntary Pre-Kindergarden in Franklin County.
You will need a certificate of eligibility from the early learning coalition of Northwest Florida.
Parents will also need to complete a new student enrollment and provide the child's birth certificate, a certificate of immunization, and proof of a Florida physical exam.
All of the requirements and the necessary links are available at the Franklin County Seahawks facebook page.
You can also contact Jill Rudd at jrudd@franklincountyschools.org
Free Child find pre-K screenings are also available.
The screenings are for kids aged 3 years to kindergarten and will look at speech, communication, learning, behavior, vision and hearing.
To schedule a screening appointment you can text 850-332-3115.
And again you can find all of the information at the Franklin County Seahawks facebook page.
https://www.franklincountyschools.org/cms/lib/FL01803254/Centricity/Domain/50//20.21/2020-21%20VPK%20Registration-Screening%20Flyer.pdf
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment