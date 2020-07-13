Monday, July 13, 2020

If you have a child who will be 4 years old on or before September 1st, then it is time to register them for Voluntary Pre-Kindergarden in Franklin County.

 Pre-K Registration is now open.

You will need a certificate of eligibility from the early learning coalition of Northwest Florida.

Parents will also need to complete a new student enrollment and provide the child's birth certificate, a certificate of immunization, and proof of a Florida physical exam.

All of the requirements and the necessary links are available at the Franklin County Seahawks facebook page.

You can also contact Jill Rudd at jrudd@franklincountyschools.org

Free Child find pre-K screenings are also available.

The screenings are for kids aged 3 years to kindergarten and will look at speech, communication, learning, behavior, vision and hearing.

To schedule a screening appointment you can text 850-332-3115.

And again you can find all of the information at the Franklin County Seahawks facebook page.





