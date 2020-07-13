Two Franklin County school employees test positive for COVID

Hello All,
The Franklin County School District was made aware of two employees testing positive for COVID-19. Both employees were asymptomatic and took immediate steps to mitigate the spread after receiving test results. All employees having direct contact with those who tested positive have been required to voluntarily self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.
Superintendent Yoder has worked in conjunction with the local health department to ensure that all recommended protocols are followed as the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority.
We are thankful that our staff members had minimal or no symptoms but want to assure you that all possible measures to maintain a safe learning environment will be taken to protect all stakeholders.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment