The City of Carrabelle has issued a proclamation strongly encouraging people to wear facial coverings when indoors in businesses and other establishments in the city – that includes government offices.
The commission approved the proclamation during a special meeting last Thursday.
The Commission made the decision to strongly encourage, but not require the wearing of facial coverings after a review of the exponentially increasing positive case numbers and positivity percentages in our county and surrounding areas.
In addition, the City Commission agreed to some changes regarding City operations including closing access to the City Hall Lobby and other City buildings to the public until further notice.
Water and Sewer customers and Building Permit clients should use the dropbox in front of City Hall, automatic payment arrangements, pay or apply online, or pay by US Postal Service.
All nonessential meetings will be conducted by phone.
All public parks and playgrounds will remain open from sunrise to sunset until further notice but public restrooms remain closed with the exception of the restroom at Riverwalk Park where the public is advised to use at their own risk.
All City boat ramps remain open from sunrise to sunset.
