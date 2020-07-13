Franklin County saw 11 more positive cases of COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday bring the total since the pandemic began to 44.
Gulf County saw 8 more positive cases, bring the total in that county to 98.
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 9 to 85; 26 are women, 17 are men, one is not a county resident.
There has been one case in Franklin County that required hospitalization.
In Gulf County the ages range from 2 years old to 89 with 44 men and 49 women; 5 are non-residents.
Six Gulf County cases have required hospital stays.
Remember it is important to wear masks when you are outside your home, particularly if you are in businesses or other places where you may come in close or prolonged contact with other people.
It is also important to stay at least 6 feet away from other people to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
The Florida Department of Health also encourages elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people.
