Coming soon.... The Anne Rudloe Memorial Education Center

The new facility will feature a diverse array of classes, from scientists presenting their findings on marine life, and keeping the sea healthy, to offering cooking lessons on how to steam shrimp, make a coquina chowders, and eat delicious local seaweeds. We will call upon local fishing families to talk about their history and changing way of life. Courses offered on aquaculture, water quality, and aquarium maintenance will help young people get jobs and boost the local economy.
We are proud of the fact that many young people have been able to get good paying jobs because they worked at Gulf Specimen. Finding alternative for coastal residents to make a living from computer skills, auto-mechanics or fixing air conditioners is not our mission. Ours is to keep people on the water, preserve our rich cultural heritage, keep fishermen fishing, protect the environment and restore our depleted fisheries, so that once again we can enjoy wild oysters, as well as farmed ones.
The Volunteer Florida grant requires that the construction of the classroom and parking lot must be completed within a year. Donations are needed now to begin furnishing the building with desks, chairs, audio-visual equipment and graphics. Help us realize our dream, with your help we will build a world-class environmental center in Panacea.
Sincerely,
Jack Rudloe
Founder of Gulf Specimen Marine Lab & Aquarium
