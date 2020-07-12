As of Sunday, there are 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and 90 cases in Gulf County.
That means there were 8 more confirmed cases in Franklin County between Friday and Sunday.
There were 11 new cases in Gulf County over the same time.
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 9 to 85; 21 are women, 11 are men, one is not a county resident.
There has been 1 case in Franklin County that requires hospitalization.
In Gulf County the ages range from 2 years old to 89 with 43 men and 42 women; 5 are non-residents.
Six Gulf County cases have required hospital stays.
Remember it is important to wear masks when you are outside your home, particularly if you are in businesses or other places where you may come in close or prolonged contact with other people.
It is also important to stay at least 6 feet away from other people to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
The Florida Department of Health also encourages elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people.
