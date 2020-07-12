On July 9th the Carrabelle City Commission approved a Proclamation that “strongly encourages all persons to wear facial coverings when indoors in businesses and other establishments, including government offices, within the City”.
After much discussion by the City Commission along with review of the exponentially increasing positive case numbers and positivity percentages in our county and surrounding areas, the Commission made the decision to strongly encourage, but not require the wearing of facial coverings. COVID-19 positive counts in Franklin County have tripled since last Thursday to 25 today. Positivity percentages are running in the high teens, at 18.39% on July 8th.
In addition, the City Commission agreed to some changes regarding City operations as listed below. Basically, access to the City Hall Lobby and other City buildings will be closed to the public until further notice. Water and Sewer customers and Building Permit clients should use the dropbox in front of City Hall, automatic payment arrangements, pay or apply online, or pay by US Postal Service.
Effective on Monday, July 13, 2020 the Carrabelle City Hall lobby and City buildings are CLOSED to public access until further notice.
All nonessential meetings will be conducted by phone. Call for an appointment for essential meetings.
All public parks and playgrounds will remain open from sunrise to sunset until further notice.
All public restrooms remain closed until further notice, with the exception of the restroom at Riverwalk Park where the public is advised to use at their own risk.
All City of Carrabelle Water & Sewer payments should be placed in the dropbox at the front of City Hall until further notice.
Customers may continue to mail in their payments, automatic payment arrangements, or pay online at the City’s website.
For questions, please call the Billing Clerk at 850-697-3618, ext 101.
Documents regarding public requests, building permits, etc., should be placed in the dropbox at the front of City Hall.
Clients may continue to apply for building permits online at the City’s website.
For questions, please call the City Clerk at 850-697-3618, ext 103.
All City boat ramps remain open from sunrise to sunset.
We are all in this together, now more than ever. We must all rely on your community support and cooperation.
