Next Monday is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming primary election.
The Primary election will be held on August the 18th.
The deadline to register to vote or to change your party affiliation is next Monday, July the 20th – you can register at the Supervisor of Elections office in Apalachicola or at the county annex in Carrabelle.
You can also download the form from the Supervisor of Election website at www.votefranklin.com and mail it in.
The primary elections will include County commissioners and school board seats for district 1,3 and 5 as well as public defender for our circuit and two circuit court judges.
Early voting begins August 3rd and ends on the 15th, and the deadline to request a vote by mail ballot by August 8th.
