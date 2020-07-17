As of Friday, there are 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and 124 cases in Gulf County.
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 9 to 85; 30 are women, 19 are men, one is not a county resident.
There have been three cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization.
In Gulf County the ages range from 2 years old to 89 with 52 men and 66 women; 6 are non-residents.
Eight Gulf County cases have required hospital stays.
Their have been no COVID related deaths in either county.
Remember it is important to wear masks when you are outside your home, particularly if you are in businesses or other places where you may come in close or prolonged contact with other people.
It is also important to stay at least 6 feet away from other people to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
The Florida Department of Health also encourages elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people.
