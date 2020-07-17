Due to the local and state-wide rising COVID-19 cases, effective immediately, the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Office will restrict all public access to the office until further notice. This is an effort to protect our customers and staff. We ask our customers to communicate with our office by calling 850-653-9783 ext 373 emailing permits@franklincountyflorida or by fax 850-653-9799. There will be a dropbox and display with all the necessary forms outside of the office to assist our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
