Wednesday, July 22, 2020
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve has announced it will not hold its annual Estuaries Day this year because of the coronavirus.
The Reserve said it hopes to have some on-line programming instead but are still working on plans for that.
This would have been the 21st year of the event which draws attention to the important estuary systems in the country.
Our local estuary is the second largest of the 29 in the United States.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve oversees nearly 234 thousand acres of local uplands, rivers and bay helping protect countless species of fish and wildlife including many threatened and endangered species.
The local estuarine research reserve injects over 2 million dollars into the local economy every year and employs 26 people.
