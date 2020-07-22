The state is urging horse owners to vaccinate their horses against Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
Nine cases have been confirmed in Florida since January -- one as recently as last week.
None of the cases have been in our area, but it is a good idea to make sure your horse is vaccinated as the mosquito borne virus kills 90 percent of the horses it infects.
It can also infect humans but it is very rare. There were no cases in humans in Florida last year.
Florida is home to nearly 300,000 horses, with more than 70 percent involved in showing and recreation, and Marion County has more horses than any other county in the nation.
In 2019, there were 28 confirmed cases of EEE reported among horses in Florida.
The majority of cases can be prevented through proper vaccinations and booster shots against mosquito borne illnesses.
