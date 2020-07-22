The Health departments in Franklin and Gulf Counties are urging everyone to wear masks, stay socially distanced and do everything you can to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The health department said we are seeing community spread of COVID19 cases in Franklin and Gulf counties.
In the beginning, many of the case investigations were travel-related or from close contact to a COVID19 positive individual outside of the county.
Now we are seeing a significant climb in cases from close contacts to a positive case inside the county.
And some COVID19 positive individuals have reported unknown exposure.
We need to stop the spread now or we are going to continue to see spikes locally like we are seeing around the state.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus so please wear your masks, stay at least 6 feet apart and if you are in a vulnerable population, stay away from people as much as possible.
