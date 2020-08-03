08.03.2020 Franklin County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Franklin County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Franklin County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text FranklinCV19 to 888777.
What you’ll find in today’s update:
§ Updated County Health Department message (Message From Your CHD, Page 1)
§ Executive Order 20-180: extending foreclosure & eviction relief (Attached)
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
What data is driving Florida’s reopening phases?
Answer: In alignment with the White House Guidelines for Opening up America Again, the Florida Department of Health has identified three data components detailed in the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step taskforce report.
So where can you find this information?
Let’s start with that last metric about the capability to treat all patients without triggering a surge since hospital capacity is the most critical benchmark to track. Available hospital bed capacity, including ICU capacity, can be found using this link. Gulf and Franklin do not have ICU beds, so it is important to look at our neighboring counties like Bay and Leon. https://bi.ahca.myflorida.com/
t/ABICC/views/Public/ HospitalBedsCounty?: isGuestRedirectFromVizportal= y&:embed=y
Healthcare workers in assisted living facilities or nursing homes are tested for COVID19 every two weeks. Hospitals also test their healthcare workers on a regular basis. (The second half of that metric.)
For the first two metrics, you can see this information by clicking link below. http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/
comm/_partners/covid19_report_ archive/county_reports_latest. pdf
It will bring you to the county profile report we have been sharing at the top of this briefing in the orange box. (We’ve just included it again for easy access). When you click on it, you will see state data on the first two pages related to the above trajectories. Be sure to scroll down to your counties to compare.
How can I help my community bring the positive percentage down? Follow CDC guidance. Social Distance. Please wear masks in places where social distancing cannot be maintained. Wash your hands frequently. Disinfect surfaces. Stay home when ill. Stay away from large crowds and people who you know are ill.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:00pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
2,671
How many negative tests we have
2,509
How many positive tests we have
158
(Includes 23 correctional inmates. More expected to hit dashboard this week.)
Weekly Positivity July 24-30
5%
(20 positive/426 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
3,539
How many negative tests we have
3,144
How many positive tests we have
390
(Includes 37 correctional inmates. More expected to hit dashboard this week.)
Week Positivity July 24-30
15%
(93 positive/609 total tests)
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay inID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
DT Simmons
Operations Manager
Florida Department of Health in Franklin & Gulf County
139 12th Street,
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
Office Phone | Franklin County: (850) 653-2111 ext. 6019 | Gulf County: (850) 227-1276 ext. 6127 |Mobile Phone: (850) 247-9032
#HealthiestWeightFL
Email: Deanna.Simmons@
flhealth.gov
Website: http://gulf.
floridahealth.gov
08.03.20_covid19_update by manager2738 on Scribd
Franklin COVID Profile Report 8.03.20 by manager2738 on Scribd
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment