Franklin County reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday.
Franklin County reported 158 cases on Monday, up from 130 on Sunday and 108 last Friday .
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 6 to 85; 64 are women, 92 are men, two cases are not county residents.
There have been four cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization and two deaths
Gulf County reported 390 cases of COVID-19 on Monday – up from 379 total cases reported on Sunday.
That includes 182 men and 199 women as well as 9 patients from out of the county.
The age of the patients range from 1 years old to 92 years old.
26 Gulf County cases have required hospitalization and there have been 2 deaths.
On Monday Wakulla County reported 612 cases and four deaths and Liberty County 412 cases and two deaths.
