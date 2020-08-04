Last week Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order suspending mortgage foreclosures and evictions due to the coronavirus until September 1st and the clerk's office wants to make sure everyone is aware of the fine print.
The new order extends the previous suspension through 12:01 a.m. On September the 1st but also represents a departure from earlier moratoriums.
Rather than the previous blanket orders that applied to all borrowers and renters, but now it protects only those who can demonstrate they have been negatively affected by the pandemic through a loss of job or income reduction.
Once an individual is no longer being harmed financially, late payments will come due.
Additionally, the moratorium on foreclosures extends only to single-family homes.
Previous orders made no distinctions.
