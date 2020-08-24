1601,1611.1632 Shellfish Harvesting Area Update - Management Plan Closure

CLOSURE STATEMENT
Date:_____8/24/20______
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on __Monday August 24th, 2020_ for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1601,1611,1632 LEASES Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties:
______Franklin______________
Basis for action:
Operating procedures in Chapter 5L-1.003 (1),
Florida Administrative Code
The closure is based on a change in conditions specifically required under the management plan. Water samples will continue to be collected and analyzed for the area until the sample results conform to the management plan.
You will be notified as soon as the shellfish area can be re-opened. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Chris Clark or Steve Cofone at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
