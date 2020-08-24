Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Monday Information

Monday, August 24, 2020

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) set the 2020 bay scallop season in Gulf County (including St. Joseph Bay) via Executive Order to open SUNDAY, Aug. 16, 2020, and remain open through Sept. 24, 2020, closing Sept. 25.

This season was set after working closely with the local community and allows the FWC to balance stakeholder and community desires for a high-quality scalloping season in late summer and fall with the sustainability of the resource. 
St. Joseph Bay and Gulf County: Aug. 16-Sept. 24.

This region includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.
Visit The Gulf County Chamber's Job Postings page. Your chamber of commerce is dedicated to local businesses. A benefit of membership is the ability login to our site and add job openings 24/7.
