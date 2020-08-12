8.12.20 Gulf County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Gulf County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
What you’ll find in today’s update:
- Gulf County COVID-19 Profile Report (Attached)
- Pledge to Protect Gulf County: https://www.visitgulf.com/
pledgetoprotect/
- Donate Blood at Ascension Sacred Heart on the Gulf, Friday, August 21, 2020 10am-3pm. All donors will receive a gift plus COVID-19 antibody test. (Attached flyer)
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
ATTENTION BUSINESSES! The spotlight is on you!
Coronavirus doesn’t take a vacation, but it does travel. We know many businesses in Gulf County are stepping up to protect their employees and their staff. It hasn’t been easy for them. They’ve survived Hurricane Michael and are now operating their business through a pandemic. Many have taken extra measures to protect their employees and customers. This deserves recognition and we are asking our businesses in Gulf County to take the Pledge to Protect!
Visit Pledge to Protect at https://www.visitgulf.com/
pledgetoprotect/
What is Pledge to Protect?
Pledge to Protect is a voluntary program in which Gulf County tourism businesses commit to clean and healthy standards for their guests and employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
By taking the Pledge to Protect, businesses are committing to:
- Proper Use of Personal Protective Equipment
- Routine Cleaning and Disinfecting of Surfaces and Equipment
- Practicing Social Distancing and Minimized Contact
- Enforcing Any Sick Employees to Stay Home
Special thanks to the Gulf County Tourism Development Council for the creation of the logo, webpage and incentive promotion design and support. This project has been approved by the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:00pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
3,929
How many negative tests we have
3,490
How many positive tests we have
433
(Includes 304 correctional inmates)
Weekly Positivity July 31 – Aug 6
5%
(15 positive/294 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
4,978
How many negative tests we have
4,278
How many positive tests we have
695
(Includes 235 correctional inmates)
Week Positivity July 31 – Aug 6
15%
(76 positive/518 total tests)
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Megan Bennefield
Deputy Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health – Gulf/Franklin
2475 Garrison Avenue
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
850-705-6118
