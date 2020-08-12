08.12.2020 Franklin County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Franklin County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Franklin County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text FranklinCV19 to 888777.
What you’ll find in today’s update:
A Message From Your County Health Department:
Attention Businesses! The Spotlight Is On You!
Coronavirus doesn’t take a vacation, but it does travel. We know many businesses in Franklin County are stepping up to protect their employees and their staff. It hasn’t been easy for them. They’ve survived Hurricane Michael and are now are operating their business through a pandemic. Many have taken extra measures to protect their employees and customers. This deserves recognition and we are asking our businesses in Franklin County to take the Pledge to Protect!
Visit Pledge to Protect at: https://www.
floridasforgottencoast.com/ pledgetoprotect/
What is Pledge to Protect?
Pledge to Protect is a voluntary program in which Franklin County tourism businesses commit to clean and healthy standards for their guests and employees to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
By taking the Pledge to Protect, businesses are committing to:
- Proper Use of Personal Protective Equipment
- Routine Cleaning and Disinfecting of Surfaces and Equipment
- Practicing Social Distancing and Minimized Contact
- Enforcing Any Sick Employees to Stay Home
Special thanks to the Franklin County Tourism Development Council and Chamber of Commerce for the creation of the logo, webpage and incentive promotion design and support.
A message from the Franklin County BOCC:
“The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners fully support the ‘Pledge to Prevent’ campaign as an initiative to stop the spread of COVID19. We appreciate local businesses taking the pledge as a proactive approach to protect the health and safety of Franklin County residents and visitors.”
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:00pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
3,929
How many negative tests we have
3,490
How many positive tests we have
433
(Includes 304 correctional inmates.)
Weekly Positivity July 24-30
5%
(15 positive/294 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
4,978
How many negative tests we have
4,278
How many positive tests we have
695
(Includes 235 correctional inmates.)
Week Positivity July 24-30
15%
(76 positive /518 total tests)
DT Simmons
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Franklin & Gulf County
139 12th Street,
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
Office Phone | Franklin County: (850) 653-2111 ext. 6019 | Gulf County: (850) 227-1276 ext. 6127 |Mobile Phone: (850) 247-9032
#HealthiestWeightFL
Email: Deanna.Simmons@
flhealth.gov
Website: http://gulf.
floridahealth.gov
DOH Mission: To protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, & community efforts.
DOH Vision: To be the Healthiest State in the Nation.
Please Note: Florida has a very broad public records law. Most written communications to or from state officials regarding state business are public records available to the public and media upon request. Your e-mail communications may therefore be subject to public disclosure.
